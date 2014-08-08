http://www.dreamstime.com/stock-photos-toughness-strength-resilience-resistance-concept-flower-desert-horizontal-illustration-image40241863
 //   //  February 23, 2016  //  No Comments

Fighting the Good Fight of Faith

By Sheryl M. Merritt Follow me on Twitter: @SherylScribes Recently, I had this conversation with God. I asked, “God, why does the climb have to be so challenging? I know that You (God) didn’t promise that …

Want Ad
 //   //  February 22, 2016  //  No Comments

Today I Woke Up With No Job (6 Tips to Survive Unemployment)

By Dena Bilbrew www.denabilbrew.wordpress.com Today I woke up with no job. This statement has been true for many people throughout their careers.What happened? Why me? What am I going to do? Why am I unemployed?  Each time …

http://www.dreamstime.com/royalty-free-stock-photos-man-top-mountain-image25178248
 //   //  February 20, 2016  //  No Comments

“Still I Rise: A Strategic Look at Resilience”

By Dr. LaTrelle Jackson Have you ever wondered how some people overcome insurmountable challenges, while others seem to struggle with the smallest obstacles that fall into their path? As we honor the memory of so many …

http://www.dreamstime.com/stock-photos-reinvention-product-package-box-renew-refresh-revitalize-words-to-illustrate-merchandise-has-undergone-rebuild-image35557053
 //   //  February 18, 2016  //  No Comments

Do You Need A Reinvention?

By Judi Mason At a young age, we were taught to go to school, get a job, retire, and live happily ever after; this was the prescription of the American dream. But nowhere in this prescribed …

NCHR building
 //   //  August 6, 2014  //  No Comments

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights: A Spectacular Display of History

PURPOSE The Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta is an engaging cultural attraction that connects the American Civil Rights Movement to today’s Global Human Rights Movements. The purpose is to create a safe …

CAREER & MONEY

view more...
Want Ad
Today I Woke Up With No Job (6 Tips to Survive Unemployment)
February 22, 2016  //  No Comments
By Dena Bilbrew www.denabilbrew.wordpress.com Today I woke up with no job. This statement has been true for many people ...

HEALTH & BEAUTY

view more...
Running
Are you bored with your Exercise Routine?
February 23, 2016  //  No Comments
by Angela M. Berry So you have been very good at maintaining your exercise routine, but now you find it very hard to con ...

FAMILY & LEISURE

view more...
woman_looking_in_mirror
Healthy Relationships REALLY Do Start With You!
February 23, 2016  //  No Comments
By Gwendolyn Tennard Owens Morning Father, open the flood gate and allow me to do your will and that is to help those wh ...

FAITH

view more...
http://www.dreamstime.com/stock-photos-toughness-strength-resilience-resistance-concept-flower-desert-horizontal-illustration-image40241863
Fighting the Good Fight of Faith
February 23, 2016  //  No Comments
By Sheryl M. Merritt Follow me on Twitter: @SherylScribes Recently, I had this conversation with God. I asked, “God, w ...

Community

view more...

CAREER & MONEY

view more...